Selangor MB: Factory responsible for Sungai Selangor pollution shut down by authorities

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today said that one of the factories behind the cause of contamination in Sungai Selangor has been shut down by authorities.

In a Twitter posting today he said authorities had taken action against one of the factories by shutting it down immediately.

“With regards to the contamination that resulted in the water treatment plants being shut down, the factory in question has been confiscated and closed.

“Efforts to rid the water of the source of contamination has been ongoing non-stop since last night to ensure the waters are clean and safe for consumption,” said Amirudin.

Among the efforts being taken to clean the waters is by using activated carbon to reduce the bad odours, pumping 400 gallons of water from the Bestari Jaya water catchment and releasing water from the Sungai Tinggi dam to flush and dilute the contaminated waters.

Amiruddin said to-date there has been 78 tankers, 22 jumbo tankers, 54 static tanks, 18 rural service centres, eight public water pipes as well as 23,000 bottles of the five-litre drinking water have been distributed to help those who have been affected by the water cuts.

Air Selangor is having a media briefing on the current situation at 2.45pm today.

Yesterday, 1,292 areas in seven regions in the Klang Valley experienced unscheduled water supply disruption from 10am.

The disruption occurred after four water treatment plants, namely, Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and the Rantau Panjang water treatment plants were shut down as the water was polluted.

The seven areas were Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.