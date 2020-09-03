Sarawak group calls for police action against PAS MP for Bible remarks

MoCS spokesman Michael Lim (second left) speaking to reporters after lodging the police report against Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh, September 3, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 3 — A group called Movement for Change in Sarawak (MoCS) chas urged the police today to take appropriate against Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh for his remarks against the Bible.

MoCS spokesman Michael Lim said the MP from the Islamist party has purportedly angered Christians nationwide with his claim that the Bible has been distorted.

“We urge the police and the relevant authorities to investigate with urgency and take appropriate actions against the MP,” he told reporters after he and two others lodged a police report on the issue here,

They were accompanied by MoCS legal advisor See Chee How, who is also Batu Lintang state assemblyman.

“Nik Zawawi had refused to apologise and retract his insulting remarks uttered in Parliament on August 26 after the Christian authorities have demanded him do so,” he said.

Lim said Nik Zawawi’s response to the demand was equally insulting that the Christians, after the MP said adherents have no right to be offended by his remarks.

Lim said MoCS stands together with the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) and the Christian Fellowship Ministry and all the Christians to demand that Nik Zawawi unreservedly apologise to all the Christians in Malaysia.

Nik Zawawi sparked public outrage with his comment made during a debate on a transportation Bill in the Parliament’s Lower House last week.

While debating the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 to propose heavier fines for drink-driving offences, the Pasir Puteh MP asserted that the Bible had been perverted or corrupted, which immediately drew condemnation from other members of the hall.

Nik Zawawi was later reported saying that he had no reason to apologise since his statement was “a fact”, and then suggested the community had “no right to be offended.”