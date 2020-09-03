Covid-19 cases creep up again in Malaysia

Members of the public undergo a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise in Taman Langat Murni, Kuala Langat June 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Health Ministry has reported 14 new Covid-19 infections in the country since yesterday.

Of these, local transmissions accounted for 10 cases while the others were imported.

The community transmissions occurred in Sabah (six cases) and Kedah (four).

Three of the Kedah cases were attributed to the Tawar cluster where a targeted enhanced movement control order was effective.

No deaths were recorded, keeping the death toll at 128.

The latest figures brought Malaysia’s total Covid-19 cases to 9,374 but only 163 remain active.