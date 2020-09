Dr Noor Hisham said the latest fatality involved an elderly woman with a history of lung cancer and hypertension. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Another Covid-19 patient has died to bring Malaysia’s death toll from the disease to 128, Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today.

He also disclosed that there were 14 new cases since yesterday, five of which were imported.

On the latest death, he said the deceased was an elderly woman with a history of lung cancer and hypertension.

Dr Noor Hisham said the woman had been on life support since August 24.

