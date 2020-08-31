Malaysia Airlines celebrates 63rd Merdeka in high spirits

Malaysia Airlines staff distribute the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ flags to passengers travelling with the airlines, August 31, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airlines Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — National carrier, Malaysia Airlines celebrated the 63rd Merdeka Day themed “Malaysia Prihatin” in high spirits, distributing Jalur Gemilang flags to passengers on two domestic flights today.

Led by Flight Operations director, Captain Hamdan Che Ismail, crew members greeted passengers of flights MH2614 to Kota Kinabalu and MH2536 to Kuching at the boarding gates and presented Malaysian flags and complimentary hygiene kits, while mindful of social distancing rules.

“Additionally, a special Jalur Gemilang pandan flavoured cake by MAS Awana, the lounge service provider was prepared for its Domestic Golden Lounge KLIA’s passengers.

“Passengers jointly did the cake cutting in the spirit of patriotism and togetherness, as Malaysia Airlines continues to celebrate diversity and drive equality in gender, race and religion,” the airline said in a statement. — Bernama