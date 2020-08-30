Ismail Sabri: 84 people arrested for RMCO violations yesterday, 45 of them at nightspots

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — More than half of the 84 people arrested yesterday over recovery movement control order (MCO) violations were caught while partying at nightclubs or pubs, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said a total of 45 people were arrested at nightspots while other breaches of MCO rules involved 17 cases of failing to prepare contact tracing facilities, 10 arrests for not using a face mask and seven arrests after people were caught gathering in a place that hinders physical distancing.

Ismail Sabri said two business premises had action taken against them for operating past stipulated hours, with one case of a business operating without a licence, and two more arrests made against illegal immigrants.

“From the total, 55 individuals were issued compounds while 27 individuals were remanded and two individuals allowed bail,” said Ismail Sabri in a statement today.

The arrests were made following 61,303 checks by the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the police at markets, restaurants, traders, factories, banks and government offices.

Compliance operations were also conducted at all of the country’s entry points, where 62 roadblocks were conducted involving 28,309 vehicles checked.

Additionally, Ismail Sabri said a total of 11,280 returning Malaysians or family members have been discharged from mandatory quarantine, with 8,854 still in isolation in 74 centres nationwide, and 56 individuals who have been admitted to hospital.

He said a total of 418 spot-checks were conducted yesterday by the police and Health Ministry against those required to undergo home quarantine with all found complying with their stay-home order.