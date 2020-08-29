Govt officer in Pahang loses RM226,000 in investment scam

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said that the 38-year-old victim claimed to be interested in the scheme after seeing the female suspect’s luxury lifestyle, which was said to be proceeds from the investment. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Aug 29 ― A government officer claimed to have incurred losses amounting to RM226,000 after being invited to join an investment scheme that did not exist by a friend from his village five years ago.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said that the 38-year-old victim claimed to be interested in the scheme after seeing the female suspect’s luxury lifestyle, which was said to be proceeds from the investment.

The victim claimed that he was promised a profit of around three to four per cent within a year apart from being able to recover the capital invested in a short period of time, prompted him to agree to make an investment totalling RM255,000 in 2015.

“However, the victim claimed that he only managed to earn a profit of RM29,000 before the suspect failed to make the subsequent payments that resulted in the victim to file a civil claim to get his money back.

“The victim also claimed that the suspect did not make the payment as ordered by the court, causing him to lodge a police report so that action could be taken against the woman,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said that the victim lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters here yesterday, and the investigation was conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years with whipping and can also be fined, if convicted. ― Bernama