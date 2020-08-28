PM: Nobody above the law, fine for breaking Covid-19 SOPs to be doubled or tripled

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has warned tonight that nobody should be exempted from the law, as Putrajaya announced an extension to the RMCO until December 31. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has warned tonight that nobody should be exempted from the law, as Putrajaya announced an extension to the recovery movement control order (RMCO) until December 31.

He said he supports the Ministry of Health’s proposal to increase the compound for breaking Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) by at least two times higher than the current amount of RM1,000.

“However, the matter must be scrutinised first, with the appropriate amendments made to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 beforehand,” Muhyiddin said in a special televised address.

