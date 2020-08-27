Labuan MIC set to be revived

LABUAN, Aug 27 — The Labuan Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), which was dissolved in November, 2018, will soon be revived, and the son of the founder is set to head the task.

Suresh Muniandy, 49, was the MIC Layangan branch chief (2001-2013) and division deputy secretary (2002-2008) before the dissolution of the Labuan MIC, and he was now preparing a new line-up for the setting up of at least five branches.

“We will revive the Labuan MIC which had been defunct since late 2018...we are establishing a line-up of new faces for the newly-revived Labuan MIC for our Indian community on the island.

“The new line-up and myself will have to start from zero as the Labuan MIC had already been dissolved following a mass resignation not long after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the helm of the government,” he said at press conference here yesterday.

Suresh said the new line-up would be finalised soon and submitted to the central party leadership.

Suresh’s father Muniandy K. Marimuthu established the MIC in 1986 (soon after Umno and MCA spread their wings to Labuan), before stepping down in 2009 to pave the way for Datuk Ramasamy Rengasamy to lead the party until its dissolution in 2018.

“Through MIC, the Indian community here will have a political platform to voice concerns related to the community and strengthening unity among the community and other multi-racial communities here,” he said.

It was reported earlier the MIC headquarters had given the green light to revive the division and once ready, it would be launched by a MIC national leader. — Bernama