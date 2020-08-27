Contractor fined for Facebook threat against Guan Eng

Nor Zigan pleaded guilty to knowingly creating and initiating communication of a threatening nature against Lim on the Facebook account ‘Zihan Tori’ at 8.06am, on Feb 18. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — For making a Facebook posting of a threatening nature against former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng over the sale of Tabung Haji assets, a contractor was fined RM3,000, in default three months’ jail, by the Sessions Court here today.

Judge MM Edwin Paramjothy sentenced Nor Zigan Mohd Tori, 47, after he pleaded guilty to knowingly creating and initiating communication of a threatening nature against Lim on the Facebook account ‘Zihan Tori’ at 8.06am, on Feb 18.

The posting was read at the office of the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, 28th Floor, KPJ Tower, Jalan Tun Razak, here, at 2.30 pm on the same day.

He was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act, which provides for a maximum jail term of one year or a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Annur Atiqah Abd Hadi prosecuted while Nor Zigan was represented by lawyer Sharil Azwan Nizan.

Nor Zigan paid the fine. — Bernama