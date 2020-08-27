Army major, four cops among six charged with assisting organised crime group in Johor

They were charged with assisting an organised criminal group “Geng Otong” in the Kota Tinggi district between Sept 28, 2017 and April 2020. — Reuters pic

KOTA TINGGI, Aug 27 — An army major, a sergeant and four policemen were six enforcement personnel charged in the Sessions Court here today with assisting an organised criminal group.

They are Zaifol Abdul Hamid, 43; Mohammad Riduan Razali, 35; Hong Tiong Khim, 24; Mohd Ariff Mustapa, 54; Muhammad Safuan Taharin, 29; and Saddam Hussen Ismail, 29.

All of them nodded after the charge was read out separately to them before judge Zahilah Mohammad Yusoff, but not plea was recorded.

They were charged with assisting an organised criminal group “Geng Otong” in the Kota Tinggi district between Sept 28, 2017 and April 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 130W of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, if found guilty.

They were not allowed bail and the court set Oct 15 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Idham Abd Ghani and Rohaiza Abd Rahman, while lawyers Lydiana Mansor represented Saddam Hussen and Tiong Khim; Ahmad Yusri Ahmad Fuad (Muhamad Safuan and Zaifol), Farid Aziz (Mohammad Riduan) and Jefri Jaafar (Mohd Ariff). — Bernama