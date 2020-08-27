After daughter, son-in-law nabbed for breaking MCO rules, Mukhriz says they deserve the fine

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir was quoted as saying that he was disappointed with his daughter and son-in-law, but conceded that they deserve the fine for breaking the law. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 ― Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has reportedly admitted today that it was his daughter and son-in-law who were recently arrested for flouting the regulations of recovery phase of the movement control order (MCO).

The former Kedah mentri besar was quoted by Malaysiakini saying he was disappointed with the two, but conceded that they deserve the fine for breaking the law.

“I already advised my family, during the recovery MCO, don't violate [the law], because we have to show a good example.

“Of course I feel disappointed because they breached the law anyway despite the reminder. They deserved to be compounded,” he told the press during an event in Felda Besout, Perak here,

Mukhriz also thanked the authorities for their stern action.

“They were not given a discount. Had the police given a discount, maybe Tun and I would be accused of interfering with the police, as well as accused of being given special treatment,” he said, referring to their grandfather Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“At the same time, we are also grateful that they were not given a higher compound as that would be persecution,” he said.

Earlier today, Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim confirmed the arrest and stated that the raid, which had taken place at a pub at 1.20am on Sunday, also had 29 other individuals detained.