So what are the Covid-19 SOPs? Sabah MPs ask Health Ministry with one month to state poll

Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters during the Human Rights Day Forum in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on December 10, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Sabah MPs today questioned the Health Ministry’s delay in issuing the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the September 26 state election.

The federal Opposition lawmakers said they have been waiting for the ministry to come up with the health regulations for the Election Commission (EC) to convey in light of the infectious Covid-19 outbreak.

“Currently, as of 2018, there are 1.117 million voters and I have also been told recently by the EC that there is an addition to voters, about 3,000 voters,” Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong told a news conference at Parliament.

Liew, who is Parti Warisan Sabah permanent chairman, is also the state election director for his party and its Pakatan Harapan (PH) allies.

He also urged Sabah voters to return home to cast their ballot votes on polling day.

“This is crucial as the option for postal voting does not apply for Sabahans who reside outside of Sabah.

“Currently, postal voting is only applicable for civil servants and Sabahans who reside abroad,” he said.

He estimates some 150,000 registered voters live outside Sabah.

The EC has said the existing postal voting system is unable to accommodate such large numbers this round. It noted that the number of electoral seats has also been increased from 60 to 73.

Polling day falls on September 26 with early voting on September 22. Nomination day is September 12.