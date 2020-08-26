Former Sabah MCMC deputy director claims trial to submitting false claims

Former deputy director of the state MCMC was again charged in the Special Corruption Court here today on three counts of submitting false claims amounting to more than RM13,200 between 2013 and 2014. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 26 — Former deputy director of the state Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was again charged in the Special Corruption Court here today on three counts of submitting false claims amounting to more than RM13,200 between 2013 and 2014.

Karmilla Amirkhan, 41, pleaded not guilty on all counts after the charges were read out before Judge Abu Bakar Manat.

She was accused of fraudulently submitting false documents as genuine to claim the expenses of the “Klik Dengan Bijak” programme at MCMC office, Level 10, Menara MAA here between July 1, 2013 and August 5, 2014.

Karmilla, who was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 468 of the same law, also entered the same plea to three alternative charges framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, punishable under Section 24 of the same act.

On January 22, the accused also pleaded not guilty to six counts of criminal breach of trust amounting to RM17,930 in 2015.

Abu Bakar set bail at RM10,000 with one surety, ordered Karmilla to surrender her passport to the court and required her to report to the MACC office once in two months.

The court set Sept 28 for mention of the case.

Meanwhile, the same court also fixed Sept 28 for mention of the case of a civil servant who pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of abuse of power involving the supply and service work worth RM30,793 at the Papar Health Office.

Henry Uning, 41, who is assistant environmental health officer at the district health office is alleged to have used his position to choose Riched Enterprise, the company owned by him, to carry out supply and service work at the health office from June 16, 2014 to March 31, 2016.

The accused was charged under Section 23 of the MACC Act and punishable under Section 24 of the same act.

The court then set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered Henry to surrender his passport as well as required him to report to the MACC office once in two months. — Bernama