KOTA KINABALU, Aug 26 — Tawau is now a Covid-19 green zone with no active cases.

The last patient in Tawau recovered from the virus yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 397.

There is no increase in the number of positive cases, thus the total remained at 417.

There are currently 12 remaining active cases in Sabah, including 11 in Sandakan and one in Semporna. — Borneo Post Online