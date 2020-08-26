Communications minister: Creative industry players in Malaysia need to have accreditation

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Creative industry players, especially in the national film sector, need to have accreditation in their respective fields of expertise so that they meet the required standards, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the accreditation by professional bodies was important not only to recognise their expertise and experience (in their respective fields), but also to ensure the quality of national films could be improved and further protect the local industry.

He said this after attending the ceremony for the Digital Content Fund (DKD) Letters of Offer and Incentive Feature Film (ITFC) cheque presentations and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between National Film Development Corporation (Finas), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Malaysian Board of Technologists (MBOT) here today.

He said the signing of the MoU should be seen as a stepping stone towards realising the key vision of becoming the main body of recognition for the creative industry players, specifically in the national film sector.

“The accreditation is aimed at increasing quality and is not an academic matter, but the question is how to empower existing training; protect the local industry, including everyone involved like the crew; and encourage self-assessment among industry players,” he said.

He said it also involved cooperation which would ensure that the development of training was maintained in an organised manner and be a monitor to create a systematic database that binds industry players.

He explained that the training prepared by the accreditation bodies could also accelerate the process of career enhancement and capability and self-confidence of individuals.

Earlier, Saifuddin presented DKD offer letters given by FINAS worth 7.9 million, involving 37 production companies and 16 micro fund recipients.

In addition, he also presented ITFC cheques under the Compulsory Screening Scheme amounting to RM1.8 million to 14 companies which had produced 16 films of various genre.

The funds were handed out based on the launch of the Creative Industry Immediate Economic Action Plan (Pelaksana) on July 28. — Bernama