Sabah polls: BN Youth submits candidate list to Bung Moktar

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth has submitted a list of names to Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to be considered as candidates in the Sabah state election next month.

Its chairman, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the name list had gone through vetting process before handing over to Bung Moktar, who is leading the BN machinery for the upcoming election.

“Of course, BN Youth are hoping 85 per cent of the candidates fielded are new faces who do not have any political issues and can give new hope to the people in Sabah,” he told reporters after an interaction programme with local residents at Pekan Lama, Sungkai here today.

Asyraf said after becoming the opposition, BN wants to rise up with a new look as a better party to serve the people and nation.

The Election Commission (EC) has set September 12 for nomination day while polling day will be on September 26. — Bernama