Penang launches gratis CAT Bridge bus service

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 25 — The Penang state government and Rapid Penang have introduced a new CAT Bridge free bus service to carry passengers between Seberang Jaya on the mainland and the island.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the service will be an alternative mode of transport for residents to commute between the parts of the state.

“The free trial period for the service is from September 1 to December 31,” he said.

A total of 18 buses will ply the route starting from 6am to 11pm daily.

“The CAT Bridge will start at the pick-up point at Blanket Hotel in Seberang Jaya and head to Megamall Penang, Jalan Baru before crossing the Penang Bridge with stops at Queensbay Mall, Bukit Jambul hub and ending at Bayan Baru hub,” he said.

He said the CAT Bridge will also operate around the Free Industrial Zone (FIZ).

The bus service will run at a 15-minute interval and Chow said its introduction came without additional cost to the state government.

Chow explained that it would utilise the same allocations already given for Rapid Penang to run the BEST FIZ bus service, which he said would be superseded.

The BEST FIZ bus service brought passengers from Seberang Jaya to the FIZ and Bayan Lepas Industrial Park areas.

“With CAT Bridge, the BEST FIZ service will be stopped as CAT Bridge covers the FIZ areas too,” he said.