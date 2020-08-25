MOH says unaware of minister’s travel plans, only found out from media reports of Covid-19 quarantine breach

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today his ministry was not informed of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali’s three-day trip to Turkey in July. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today his ministry was not informed of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali’s three-day trip to Turkey in July.

He said the Ministry of Health (MOH) only found out last week from media reports about Khairuddin skipping his quarantine, and Dr Noor Hisham himself said he has only received the full report yesterday from its internal investigations over the Covid-19 regulations breach.

“We are not in the know. We only got to know about this last week when it was raised in the media,” he said during his Covid-19 press briefing.

Dr Noor Hisham was responding to a question from the media on whether the minister’s RM1,000 fine was backdated, and if he had known about the whereabout of the minister’s entourage and potential family members who may have travelled with Khairuddin.

