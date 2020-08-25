Celcom users face network disruption at selected areas nationwide

A man walks past a Celcom store in Kuala Lumpur, January 7, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — It appears that Celcom customers in certain areas may experience issues with their voice and data services. The issue had started in the past hour and some Celcom users experienced no signal or no bars on their mobile devices.

Celcom has acknowledged the issue and they tweeted that their technical team is working hard to solve the problem. The blue telco expects services to be restored by 5pm today.

Customers in some areas nationwide may find their voice and data services experience affected. Our technical team is working hard to resolve this issue and services are expected to return to normal by 5.00pm today, 25 August 2020. — Celcom Axiata #StaySafe #StayConnected (@Celcom) August 25, 2020

It isn’t clear what is the cause of the problem but it appears that not everyone is facing the same issue. A couple of us at the SoyaCincau team are on Yoodo which uses Celcom’s network and the line seems to be working just fine. It appears that Tune Talk users might be affected as well as since they have also retweeted Celcom’s notice.

Tune Talkers, please take note of the following notice from our network service provider regarding voice and data issue. Their technical team is working hard to solve it as soon as possible 🙏 https://t.co/Pr4imZ7s32 — Tune Talk (@TuneTalk) August 25, 2020

Are you having similar problems when making voice calls or accessing mobile data? Let us know in the comments below. — SoyaCincau