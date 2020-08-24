MDEC launches new digital platform to nurture creative skills in youths

To participate in this challenge, all Malaysian TikTok users aged 16 and over are encouraged to upload original informative and educational videos using the hashtags #YoungCreators and #TikTokGuru from August 22 to 31. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is launching a new platform called #YoungCreators during its upcoming two-day virtual event on August 28 and 29.

The #YoungCreators platform will provide an opportunity for young content creators to learn how to leverage digital platforms as a means to upskill, empower creativity and generate income.

MDEC has partnered with social media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, Binumi and other leading content providers to share their insights with budding content creators. The highlight of the event will be the Creative Content Challenge.

Apart from cash rewards, the top 10 creators will then be chosen to be inducted in a 12-month Creators Network Programme conducted by CastingAsia.

To participate in this challenge, all Malaysian TikTok users aged 16 and over are encouraged to upload original informative and educational videos using the hashtags #YoungCreators and #TikTokGuru from August 22 to 31.

Each video must be at least 10 seconds long and the themes include general knowledge, technology, health and fitness, beauty, culture and life hacks.

“The journey is just starting,” said MDEC’s Chief Executive Officer Surina Shukri in a statement.

“With the global pandemic threatening jobs and the overall economy, we have a chance to cushion that blow by empowering the younger generation to embrace digital technology to enhance their creativity and monetise their creations as a sustainable form of living, which speaks to the country’s aspiration to achieve inclusive growth and shared prosperity for all.

“Today, we are living in the new normal and we believe by partnering with vibrant industry players like TikTok, Snapchat and Binumi, the #YoungCreators initiative will serve as a platform to encourage youngsters to trust in their own creative spirits and make a name for themselves, not only in Malaysia but also globally,” she said.

The #YoungCreators is expected to reach an audience of around 1,200,000 over a week-long programme.