Mavcom: 381 complaints lodged against airlines industry in H1 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) received 384 complaints from January 1-June 30, 2020 (H1 2020), of which 381 were against the airlines industry and three against airports, the commission said in its Consumer Report published today.

It said the number of complaints fell by 52.6 per cent in H1 2020 from 810 complaints in H1 2019.

“The commission highlighted that 90.9 per cent of the 384 complaints were successfully resolved and closed,” Mavcom said in a statement today.

It had also received 2,340 Covid-19-related requests from consumers, of which 2,146 were request for refunds and 194 were for changes of flight dates.

The commission said it received 490 complaints with incomplete documentations and therefore could not be fairly evaluated.

Mavcom said the report also indicated that 57.8 per cent of the complaints received from January 1-June 30, 2020 resulted in airlines producing a resolution that was more equitable or satisfactory to the consumer than what was initially provided.

It said segregated by airlines, Malaysia Airlines recorded the highest number of complaints per million passengers during H1 2020.

“The airline received 44 complaints for every million passengers it carries, followed by Malindo Air (32) and AirAsia X (24),” it added. — Bernama