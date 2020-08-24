A-G’s report: CIDB firm yet to fully spend seven grants

Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid speaks during a press conference at the National Audit Department headquarters in Putrajaya August 24, 2020. The report said that overall from 2016 to 2019, CIDBEC had spent RM33.91 million, namely, equivalent to 80.1 per cent of the allocations received. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — CIDB E-Construct Services Sdn Bhd (CIDBEC), a Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) fully-owned firm, has yet to fully spend seven of the overall grants worth RM42.35 million allocated to it until December 31, 2019, said the Auditor-General’s Report (AGR) 2019 Series 1.

The seven grants involved were Upgrading the Industrialised Building System Virtual Warehouse Prototype; 2019 IBM Transformation Incentive Scheme Programme; Development of Phase 11 National BIM eSubmission (NBeS) Fire Requirements; Development of NBes for City-Level Local Authorities.

The rest were the 2019 myBIM Centralised Promotion Activities; BIM Component Addition Programme (Fire and Rescue Department and Public Works Department) and Development of BIM Legal Guide — 1st Edition.

‘‘A further review finds that CIDB has approved an extension for the grants involved without additional cost. The extension of time will not allow the programmes to be utilised to achieve the objectives of the programmes within the period planned,’’ said the report.

The seven grants were part of the overall 65 grants CIDB provided to CIDBEC to carry out the operations of the company in boosting Information Technology and Communication (ICT) programmes and Building Information Modelling (BIM).

The report said that overall from 2016 to 2019, CIDBEC had spent RM33.91 million, namely, equivalent to 80.1 per cent of the allocations received.

‘‘An audit check on the grant spending performance by CIDBEC found 54 grants (83.1 per cent) have been fully spent until December 31, 2019.

‘‘Four grants have a total balance of RM6.46 million at the end of the programmes and have been returned to CIDB following cost savings, ending of programme by CIDB and no response to the programmes due to economic factors,’’ said the report.

In the meantime, the audit was of the opinion that the grants received by CIDBEC had been prudently spent and 83.1 per cent had been fully spent to achieve the objectives of its establishment other than a saving of 3.1 per cent of the grants. — Bernama