Slim by-election independent candidate claims job fair flouts regulations, files police report

Slim by-election candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi claimed the recent job fair was a breach of election campaign regulations. — Picture by Hari Anggara

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 23 — A representative of an independent candidate in the Slim state by-election here today lodged a police report in connection with a job fair held in the constituency yesterday.

Amirul Fairuzzen Jamaluddin, the campaign manager for Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, lodged the report at the Muallim district police headquarters over the JobsMalaysia Career and Skills Carnival that was held in Slim River, near here.

In the report, he said the job fair, opened by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, was a breach of election campaign regulations under Section 10(B) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

Muallim district police chief Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the police report. — Bernama