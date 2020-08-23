Johor records 28 dengue fever fatalities since January

Johor recorded a total of 28 deaths due to dengue fever from January to August 15. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 23 — Johor recorded a total of 28 deaths due to dengue fever from January to August 15.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said the death toll showed an increase of 18 deaths compared to the same period last year.

“As of August 15, a total of 7,409 cases of dengue fever were recorded, and this puts Johor with having the third-highest number of dengue fever cases in Malaysia, after Selangor and the Federal Territory,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Johor Fights Against Dengue 2020 campaign by Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, here, today.

Vidyananthan said of the total number of dengue cases recorded, 5,963 of them were in Johor Bahru.

“The Johor Fights Against Dengue campaign is an initiative and commitment by the state government to fight dengue cases in the state.

“Dengue fever is a growing public health problem and a threat to the people. It is a challenge to prevent and control dengue fever in Johor,” he said. — Bernama