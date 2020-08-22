Police record NGO leader Ramesh Rao’s statement over sodomy claim SD

Police have recorded a statement from Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin president Ramesh Rao over a statutory declaration alleging that a prominent opposition political leader was involved in a sodomy case. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Police have recorded a statement from Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin president Ramesh Rao over a statutory declaration (SD) alleging that a prominent opposition political leader was involved in a sodomy case.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/ Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said that Ramesh was present at Bukit Aman at 11am today to have his statement recorded.

“Thorough investigations are being conducted and there are several more individuals will be called pertaining to this case,” he said when contacted today.

An SD claiming that a man had engaged in sexual intercourse with a politician four times in 2013 at different hotels in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang went viral on social media sites.

However, the individual who had made the SD lodged a police report this week claiming that Ramesh had influenced him to make the accusation. — Bernama