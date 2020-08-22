Immigration Dept busts two fake document syndicates operated by foreigners in KL

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaks to members of the media in Putrajaya April 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The Immigration Department believes it has crippled two syndicates, operated by foreigners, selling forged documents around Kuala Lumpur after raids in two separate locations on Thursday and yesterday.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in the two raids, nine foreigners — seven Bangladeshis and two Indonesians — aged seven to their 40s were detained.

According to him, in the first raid on a house in Danau Desa on Thursday, four foreigners in their 40s were arrested. The two Bangladeshis and two Indonesians are believed to be the masterminds behind the syndicate. He said two seven-year-old children were also detained in the raid.

Khairul Dzaimee said the syndicate was suspected of giving fake Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) stickers to Bangladeshi.construction sector workers.

“Upon inspection, we found that they acted as agents to foreign workers even though they were not registered with the Human Resources Ministry.

“They charged a fee of around RM6,500 to RM8,000 for each first application, while for renewals they charged RM2,500,” he said in a statement today.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, his team also confiscated 177 foreign passports, copies of payment transactions, money amounting to RM4,000, two computers, two printers, a Perodua Alza car and several copies of MyEG Rehiring application slips in the raid.

In the second raid, on Vista Saujana Apartment yesterday, Khairul Dzaimee said they detained three Bangladeshi men in their 30s on suspicion of carrying out printing activities for PLKS and special passes to be sold to foreigners, especially to those from Bangladesh.

As a result of the raid, police confiscated 58 passports and six Immigration Department visa stickers, five of which had already been printed.

Khairul Dzaimee said the three men are suspected of carrying out forgery activities since the beginning of the movement control order in March by charging RM5,000 to each victim of the syndicate.

An investigation will be conducted under Section 5D of the Immigration Act 1956/63 for forging documents. — Bernama