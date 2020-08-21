Six senior police officers involved in reshuffle effective Sept 21

A generic view of the Royal Malaysia Police logo outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Johor’s Kluang District Police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohd Abduh Ismail is among six senior Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers involved in a reshuffle exercise effective September 21.

PDRM Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said in a statement today that Mohd Abduh has been appointed as Sabah Brigade Commander, General Operations Force, Internal Security and Public Order, Kinarut, Sabah with the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC).

The second change sees Bukit Aman Special Branch Supt E2C2 Supt Nur Azlin Lim Wee Lin appointed as Bukit Aman Special Branch E3F chief of staff with the rank of ACP.

Negeri Sembilan’s Jempol District Police chief Supt Mohd Khairiel Mohd Arif has been appointed as deputy head of the Penang Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operations) with the rank of ACP while Johor Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, Land Operations chief of staff Supt Low Hang Seng has been made Johor Bahru Utara District Police chief with the rank of ACP.

Asmawati said Bukit Aman Facility, Supply, Assets Division, Logistics and Technology Department, Facility Management Branch assistant director Supt Basri Abu Bakar has been made assistant director (Telecommunications) of the Bukit Aman Technical/Operations Division, Logistics and Technology Department, Telecommunications and Information Systems Branch with the rank of ACP.

The final change sees Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief assistant director (Traffic Control) Supt Gan Chip Tho appointed as deputy chief of the Pahang Crime Prevention and Community Safety (Operations) with the rank of ACP. — Bernama