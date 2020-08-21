29-year-old drug dealer sentenced to death in Kuching

High Court judge Datuk Supang Lian found the accused guilty and sentenced Jason Hew Kiong Chew to the gallows after a full trial was held. — Picture by Borneo Post

KUCHING, Aug 21 — A drug dealer was sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court here today on the charge of trafficking 211.95 grams of syabu, or methamphetamine two years ago.

High Court judge Datuk Supang Lian found the accused guilty and sentenced Jason Hew Kiong Chew, 29, to the gallows after a full trial was held.

He was convicted under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952 and sentenced under Subsection 39B (2) of the same act.

In his judgment, Supang was satisfied when the prosecution successfully proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“After examining the entire evidence, it appears that the accused in this case failed to reject the presumption under Section 37 (da) DDA 1952 and did not raise any reasonable doubt in the prosecution case.

“Therefore, the accused was found guilty of drug trafficking and convicted according to the charge,” he said.

Based on the charge, the man was charged with drug trafficking on September 11, 2018, at 7.15pm at a house in Taman Tematu Hill, Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong here.

According to previous reports, the accused was arrested following the discovery of 12 transparent packets containing crystal lumps suspected to be syabu.

The drugs were estimated to be worth up to RM45,000. Also seized was a car and cash amounting to RM5,294.

A total of seven prosecution witnesses were called to testify in this case.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ronnie Entili while the accused was represented by lawyer Louis Jarau Patrick. — Borneo Post