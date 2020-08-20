Ismail Sabri: 117 arrested for RMCO violations yesterday

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― Police detained 117 people yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order’s (RMCO) rules, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a statement, the defence minister said 91 individuals were issued compounds while 26 individuals were remanded.

“Among the violations of the RMCO include failure to ready equipment/records of those going in and out (37), no wearing face masks (8), premise operating beyond permitted hours (2), operating prostitution activities (24), as well as activities involving crowd, making it difficult for physical distancing (46),” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that police also carried out 64 Ops Benteng roadblocks nationwide to deter the entry of undocumented migrants into the country, checking 25,333 vehicles in the process

On mandatory quarantine, he said that 14,048 people have returned to Malaysia and all have been placed in 67 hotels and five public training institutes (ILAs) in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pulau Pinang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu and Labuan.

“Of the number, 43 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment, and 6,316 were discharged and allowed to return home,” Ismail Sabri said, adding that the returnees came back from 32 nations.