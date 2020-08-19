King, Queen attend Maal Hijrah celebration at National Mosque

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah performs prayers during the national-level Maal Hijrah celebration at the National Mosque, Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah tonight attended the national-level Maal Hijrah celebrations at Masjid Negara here.

Their Majesties were greeted upon arrival at 6.30pm by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Also present were prime minister’s wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman and Zulkifli’s wife Datin Dr Shereen Mohd Yunos.

The event began with the recitation of the Quran by Ustaz Syukri Ali followed by the recitation of the “yasin, tahlil, doa selamat” as well as year-end and new year prayers by the Grand Imam of the mosque Ehsan Mohd Hosni.

Their Majesties and the congregation then performed Maghrib prayer.

Zulkifli in his speech at the event said the theme for this year’s Maal Hijrah celebrations, ”Ummah Rabbani Negara Harmoni” carries an important message that should be appreciated by all especially Muslims in facing the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully, we can embody the spirit of Hijrah in the days ahead in the new norm,” he said. ― Bernama



