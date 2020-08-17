Perak police seize meth-filled tea packets worth RM656,800, one syndicate member arrested

Perak deputy police chief DCP Datuk Goh Boon Keng inspects a Honda HRV confiscated during a recent drug bust at the Ipoh police headquarters August 17, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 17 — Perak police crippled a suspected drug syndicate with the seizure of syabu (methamphetamine) worth more than half a million, following the arrest of a syndicate member near Jalan Medan Ipoh here.

State deputy police chief DCP Datuk Goh Boon Keng said that the 36-year-old Malaysian was detained at 9.30pm on August 15.

“He was arrested for possessing 16,424.54 grams of methamphetamine worth RM656,800.

“The drugs were hidden inside Chinese tea packets and he was carrying the packets with him,” he told a press conference at the State Police Headquarters here.

He said the suspect, who has a previous criminal record for drug possession, was remanded for seven days until August 22.

“We suspect it could be a syndicate and an investigation is going on to find out whether other suspects are involved in this case.

“We also believe the drug is for local distribution,” he said, adding the suspect is from Kedah.

Goh said police also confiscated a Honda HRV belonging to the suspect, who is a grocery store assistant, during the arrest.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which also can be punished with a mandatory death penalty, if convicted.