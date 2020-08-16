Saifuddin to help campaign for Mohd Zaidi in Slim by-election

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today that he will help to campaign for BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz in the Slim state by-election for sentimental reasons. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Aug 16 — Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today that he will help to campaign for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz in the Slim state by-election for sentimental reasons.

Communication and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin said that this was because he has known Mohd Zaidi since they were in the Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) years ago.

“When I was the MYC president between 1998 and 2002, Mohd Zaidi was a Supreme Council member.

“During the time I’ve known him, I can see that he is the right candidate and has a long future in politics, plus he has credibility,” Saifuddin told a press conference after officiating the Indera Mahkota Digital Carnival closing ceremony here today.

The Slim state by-election, which is being held on Aug 29 following the death of its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khushairi Abdul Talib, 59, from BN, on July 15, will witness a three-cornered fight between Mohd Zaidi, 43, and Independent candidates S. Sentharasekaran, 44, and Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38.

Lawyer Amir Khusyairi is representing the yet-to-be registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), which was formed by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama