Be prudent when reprimanding traders, hawkers, FT minister tells enforcement bodies

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Enforcement bodies, including the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), should adopt prudent approach when reprimanding traders and hawkers who operate business without licences or in unauthorised areas, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

For example, he said, the approach through discussion could help encourage more traders and hawkers to obtain a licence and conduct business legally.

“It is better for us to use this approach which is more humane and caring. If the enforcement officers see them (hawkers) doing business in an unpermitted area or without a licence, approach them.

“Ask and talk to them, from there, we will find the cause and understand their real problem,” he told reporters after presenting licences to food stall traders in Batu Muda Industrial Area today.

However, Annuar said strict enforcement is still ongoing so that traders would operate their businesses in accordance with the proper rules and policies.

Commenting on the recent incident where the DBKL enforcement team seized goods belonging to unlicensed hawkers at Titiwangsa Lake Gardens, Annuar said that all of them have been issued warning notices.

“I have investigated the matter and it is not the fault of the enforcement team. They have issued notice to the hawkers a week before that, and even a day before the incident, they have been warned but the hawkers continued to do business.

“I have asked Datuk Ibrahim Yusoff (DBKL executive director (Socioeconomic Development) to call the 40 hawkers involved. I asked for good negotiations and return the confiscated items,” he added. — Bernama