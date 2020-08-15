Minister: Reducing price of face mask not done suddenly

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — The government’s decision to lower the ceiling price for face masks at RM1.00 per unit from RM1.20 was not a surprise move, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Emphasising on the matter, Nanta said, the new pricing for face masks had been announced since over two weeks ago and the set rate had also taken into account the interests of various parties.

Therefore, there is no reason for traders to sell face masks at prices higher than the rate set, he said.

“The price set is in the best interest of all parties, for consumers as well as industry players... that is why we do it (price reduction) very carefully.

“I hope no problem arises, the reason is that we have announced price reductions since more than two weeks ago and this (price reduction) is not made by surprise,” he said after the launch of the 2020 Malaysian Sales Campaign (KJM) and the Selangor Level Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM) at Tesco Mutiara Damansara, here today.

Today, the new price for face mask is RM1.00, down from RM1.20 per unit, while the wholesale price of the item, which was previously RM1.45 per unit, is also lowered to RM0.95.

On the programme, Nanta said the campaign could re-strengthen domestic spending by encouraging consumers to buy locally produced goods, in line with the government’s efforts to revive the country’s economy.

He said the campaign could also highlight retail products, especially those produced by small and medium industrial entrepreneurs. — Bernama