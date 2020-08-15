Man dies after head gets stuck between tree branches in Sepang

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — A 54-year-old man died when his head was caught in between tree branches at Kampung Bukit Bangkong, Sepang, this morning.

Sepang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman, when contacted said, Puiman Semin,who was hired to trim branches of a rambutan tree was killed after his head was stuck when he was at a height of three metres.

“A fire engine along with five firemen were rushed to the scene after the property owner who hired him for the task, alerted the department at 9.38am,” he said adding that the victim was confirmed dead at the Banting Hospital. — Bernama