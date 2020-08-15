Less than 5pc in Bersatu Terengganu joined Pejuang, claims state party chief

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 15 — Less than 5 per cent of the 15,000 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members in Terengganu has left the party to join the new political party formed by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Terengganu Bersatu chief Datuk Razali Idris said the fraction only represented a small number of party members and they were not among influential leaders in Bersatu.

“I do not despise the new party and belittle those who left the party. They are not influential leaders at the divisional level, not a division head or deputy division head and also not the Armada or Srikandi chief.

“So, we are confident and believe that those in Bersatu still have a high level of fighting spirit and endorse Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) as Bersatu president and acting chairman,” he told reporters after opening the Kuala Terengganu division meeting here today.

On August 7, Dr Mahathir announced the formation of the new party, which is now known as Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

In a separate development, Razali hoped the number of Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) members in the state would be increased with equal participation from PAS, Umno, and Bersatu representatives. — Bernama