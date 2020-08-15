KL police propose to FT minister that 2,000 CCTVs be installed in city

Police have suggested that 2,000 CCTV cameras be installed in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudiin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Police have suggested that 2,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras be installed in the city here to improve safety.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the CCTV cameras must be installed in hotspots in Brickfields, Dang Wangi, Wangsa Maju, Sentul and Cheras districts.

He said so far 309 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city.

“We will propose this to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa so that we can have more CCTV cameras in business and tourist locations,” he told reporters after attending a special meeting with Sentul residents and representatives of public and private agencies here today.

Bernama had reported last month that the ministry planned to install up to 5,000 CCTV cameras in strategic locations to make the federal capital a safer place.

Mazlan also said the police were prepared to cooperate with whistleblowers and fully protect their identities to improve public perception towards the force.

“They don’t have to be afraid to come forward and be our eyes, ears and mouth, which in turn will improve the people’s perception of the force in the fight against crime,” he added. — Bernama