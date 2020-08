Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during the ministry’s daily Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Health director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced 26 new Covid-19 cases for Malaysia today, but no deaths.

He said six patients are still under intensive care, one of whom is intubated.

He added that three patients were discharged today.

MORE TO COME