Sarawak CM says will leave it to Home Affairs to decide location of CIQ Complex at Kalimantan border

Abang Johari said the ministry will discuss the issue with Indonesia's working committees. — Bernama pic

SEMATAN, Aug 13 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is leaving it to the Ministry of Home Affairs to determine where on the border of West Kalimantan, Indonesia to construct the new Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Telok Melano here.

“I am leaving this matter to the ministry and they will discuss this under the Malaysia-Indonesia Socio-Economic Cooperation (Sosek Malindo).

“We have certain agreements with Kalimantan and under Sosek Malindo, there are several committees between Indonesia and Sarawak.

“Part of the subjects we discussed is (where on the) border (to build the CIQ),” he told a press conference after visiting the temporary border security post at Telok Melano here today.

He was asked to comment on the issue concerning Indonesia’s gateway at the temporary border security post at Telok Melano, which has encroached on the Malaysian border.

On a related issue, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government has taken the initiative to cover the cost of construction for the temporary border security post here, which is estimated to cost around RM500,000.

He said this was done to ensure that there is border security in the area while waiting for the construction of the new CIQ Complex, worth more than RM20 million and is expected to be completed by this year.

“This will enable matters between Kalimantan and Sarawak to be managed properly,” he added.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datu Naroden Majais, Tanjung Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion. — Borneo Post Online