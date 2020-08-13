Immigration Dept ready for Aug 17 Johor-Singapore border reopening

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was briefed on preparations for the conditional reopening of the border from August 17. ― Picture via Twitter/HRHJohorII

JOHOR BARU, Aug 13 — The Johor Immigration Department is fully prepared to handle traffic across Johor Strait again next Monday when Malaysia and Singapore begin the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) travel.

Its director Baharuddin Tahir said applications for the conditional scheme for both the RGL and PCA on August 17, 18 and 18 are fully taken up.

“We will only allow 400 a week or 50 or 60 people a day for RGL which is open to all nationalities and 2,000 people a day under the PCA which is for Malaysian and Singaporean citizens only.

“Applications can be made through the website and approval for the RGA or PCA will be notified via email within 24 hours before one starts their journey,” he said in a press conference at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex here today.

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim had visited the venue earlier and was also briefed on preparations for the conditional reopening of the border from August 17.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, state Health director Dr Aman Rabu and Johor Baru mayor Datuk Adib Azhari Daud.

Baharuddin gave an assurance that there will be sufficient immigration personnel to man the counters for both pedestrians and motorists.

He said temperature checks and several other health procedures as will continue to be followed as part of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) before visitors are allowed to enter Singapore through the Causeway.

On June 26, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong had agreed in a telephone call to establish the RGL and the PCA with strict SOPs to address the different groups of cross-border travellers from both sides.

This was followed by a joint statement by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on July 14 that both countries have set August 10 as the target date for the start of both agreed schemes.

The RGL will allow travel between Malaysia and Singapore for “essential business and official purposes” up to a maximum of 14 days’ stay.

The PCA, which covers only land crossings, permits Malaysia and Singapore residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work.

After at least 90 days in their country of work, they may return to their home country for short-term home leave, and thereafter may re-enter their country of work to continue work for at least another 90 days.

Malaysian citizens and Singapore permanent residents with work passes entering the republic under the PCA must serve a stay-home notice of at least seven days.