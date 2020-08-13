Govt to study reinstitution of Special Committee to Empower Shariah Court, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the committee was first formed in 2017, but it was dissolved following the change of government after the 14th General Election. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The government is planning to reinstitute the Special Committee to Empower Shariah Court that seeks to uphold the country’s Shariah judiciary holistically.

Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the committee was first formed in 2017, but it was dissolved following the change of government after the 14th General Election.

“Besides, the administration and procedures are being streamlined through the development of Shariah Court Practice Directive, Shariah Court Procedure and standard operating procedures to be adopted by Shariah Court,” he said during Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He was replying to the question raised by Tan Sri Noh Omar (BN-Tanjong Karang) on whether the government plans to set up a committee to restructure the administration and procedures used by Shariah Court so as to improve the service and integrity of the institution.

Zulkifli said before a restructuring exercise can be implemented, approvals must be obtained from the heads of Islam in each state (Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultans and Raja) and state government’s religious authorities. — Bernama