Covid-19: Penang continues to see almost full compliance rate of SOP, says Jagdeep

Jagdeep says Penang has maintained a compliance rate of above 99 per cent with regard to the Covid-19 standard operating procedure. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 13 ― Penang has maintained a compliance rate of above 99 per cent with regard to the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP), according to state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The State Housing, Local Government, and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman said that as of yesterday, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) had checked 209,996 premises on the island and 449,231 outlets on the mainland.

“According to them, the SOP compliance rate on the island was recorded at 99.56 per cent, whereas the SOP compliance rate on the mainland was 99.34 per cent,” he said in a press conference here today.

Jagdeep said both city councils have been taking proactive actions to ensure public health and safety since the nationwide movement control order (MCO) was imposed on March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the two councils held joint enforcement operations with the Royal Malaysia Police between June 12 and August 6 to ensure compliance with the SOP.

“It is my understanding that a total of 274 compounds worth RM1,000 each were issued by the Penang Royal Malaysia Police between June 10 and August 6,” he said.

He also said that throughout the MCO, the MBPP has issued 43 notices to hawkers in six public markets who refused to wear face masks.

“On the other hand, MBSP has closed down 13 dining premises on the mainland for failing to comply with the SOP,” he added. ― Bernama