Burger seller Asri Janggut’s prayer life allegation offended Armed Forces personnel, says Defence Force chief

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang says Hot Burger Malaysia portal owner Mohd Asri Hamid has offended armed forces personnel especially Muslims with his allegation that they tend to skip prayers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― Hot Burger Malaysia portal owner Mohd Asri Hamid has offended armed forces personnel especially Muslims with his allegation that they tend to skip prayers, said Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

However, he said the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) accepted the apology made by Mohd Asri, which was published on the social media platform of the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association yesterday.

“May this be a lesson to all Malaysians to be mindful about making statements or opinions which can trigger any polemics.

“The MAF hopes that this incident will not recur, and we also urge the public not to raise this matter again to preserve harmony,” Affendi said in a statement today.

Bernama had reported yesterday that the police would record a statement from Mohd Asri, known as Asri Janggut, 42, over his claim.

The burger seller has become the talk of the town after he exposed gambling and illegal business activities involving foreigners in Sungai Buloh which were allegedly protected by the authorities. ― Bernama