Three cops, including Melaka station chief, remanded over bribery probe

MELAKA, Aug 12 — Three policemen including a station chief has been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations into a bribery case involving RM6,000 as payment to avoid being issued summons during a movement control order compliance operation.

The remand order, until this Saturday, for the suspects, aged 26, 27 and 57, was issued by Magistrate Lee Kim Keat at the Melaka Court Complex, Ayer Keroh here, today.

The three suspects, a sub-inspector and two constables, were arrested in a raid at the Tengkera Police Station at about 6pm yesterday, and the stash of cash was found in one of the suspect’s office.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 and carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine not less than five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama