Sabah is the biggest beneficiary of NFCP 1 project, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin says Sabah is the biggest beneficiary of the NFCP project. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― Sabah is the biggest beneficiary of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan 1 (NFCP) project as 50 telecommunication towers would be built across the state, Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

He said the number made up 32.9 per cent of the total 152 towers to be built in 93 mukim involving eight states, namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Terengganu and Sabah.

“It is anticipated that 40,000 people will benefit from the implementation of the project.

“The project is expected to take 12 months to complete in the case of 147 sites, and 24 months in the case of five sites, which are particularly remote and a challenge for infrastructure deployment,” he said in reply to Chan Foong Hin (PH-Kota Kinabalu) during question time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Zahidi said Edotco Malaysia Sdn Bhd has been awarded the contract to build the communication tower structures at 24 sites, and FGV Prodata Systems Sdn Bhd at the remaining 26 sites, in Sabah.

Once completed, he said U Mobile Sdn Bhd will be installing the communication transmission devices and providing mobile services at all the 50 sites.

“End-users will be able to enjoy 3G and 4G mobile services. Under this initiative, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, as the universal service provider will be appointed as the owner of the 50 towers.

“This is to ensure continuity of operations and maintenance of the towers,” he said.

The deputy minister this is based on the universal service provision (USP) framework as stated in the Commission Determination on Universal Service Provision, Determination No. 6 of 2002 document issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“The ownership of all network facilities and network service equipment funded through the approved universal service plan is owned by the appointed universal service provider as long as their appointment is not revoked,” he said. ― Bernama