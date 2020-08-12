Register at MYFutureJobs portal for job initiatives, says minister

Human Resources Minister Datuk M. Saravanan is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 — Malaysians who lost their jobs in Singapore are advised to register with national job service portal MYFutureJobs to gain access to various jobs initiatives, provided by the Ministry of Human Resources through the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Its minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said they can go to any Socso office to register or to do so via online.

“Registration in MyFutureJobs portal is free and among services provided include job placement, career counselling and Active Labour Market Programme,” he said in a statement today.

The ministry, he said, is communicating with various parties in Johor Baru and the Singapore government to gather information on Malaysian workers who were affected and to provide immediate relief, such as job opportunities.

Socso has also been directed to conduct special programmes, including career carnivals all over Johor sto help those involved, so that they would be given a chance to work again or to participate in retraining programmes in Malaysia.

He said Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Bhd (PSMB), an agency under the ministry, is working closely with Socso in providing skills and upskilling training programmes under the Hiring Incentive Programme (PenjanaKerjaya), one of the initiatives under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

Since the PenjanaKerjaya programme was initiated, almost 14,000 have been employed, besides the 8,000 job seekers that were hired via the MyFutureJobs portal. — Bernama