Cops: All seven victims killed in Simpang Pulai crash identified

A spokesman of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said it was alerted to the incident at 5.55pm and immediately sent a fire engine from the Simpang Pulai station to the scene. — Picture from Twitter/bernamdotcom

IPOH, Aug 12 ― Police have identified all seven victims who died in a crash involving a trailer lorry and a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at Kilometre 5, Jalan Keramat Pulai, Simpang Pulai, yesterday evening.

Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the deceased were identified as Mohd Zairul Mat Isa, 34, the driver of the Alza, his wife Nuratiqah Abd Hamid, 30, their daughter Nur Qaseh Damia,4, and Mohd Zairul’s mother, Fatimah Mat Isa, 68.

“Another child of the couple, Muhammad Haziq Zikri, 9, was injured and is being treated in the yellow zone of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB),” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Asmadi said the deceased also included another couple, Zulkifli Shuaib, 49, Hasliza Mahmud, 40, and Hasliza’s biological child who is Zulkifli’s stepson, Mohd Alif Firdaus, 3.

Hasliza’s other two children, identified as Apit, 16, and Firash Mikhael Azrie Syah, 11, were seriously injured and were being treated in HRPB’s red zone, while the trailer driver, a 32-year-old man, was not injured, he said.

A post-mortem on all the bodies was carried out starting at 9 am this morning, Asmadi said, adding that all the victims were from Kampung Badlishah MK Terap and Kampung Indah Badlishah, Serdang Kedah.

According to Asmadi, in the 5.30pm crash, the MPV travelling from Cameron Highlands to Kedah was believed to have skidded and swerved into the opposite lane, before colliding with a Scania trailer lorry. ― Bernama