Lecturer’s husband charged with her murder in Sepang Court

Mohd Hairil Izzuan A. Samad is brought to the Sepang Magistrate’s Court August 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEPANG, Aug 11 — A 41-year-old man was charged with the murder of his wife this morning at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court.

Mohd Hairil Izzuan A. Samad, clad in all black, appeared to break down momentarily when his charge was read to him by the court interpreter.

The interpreter then had to ask Mohd Hairil Izzuan three times whether he understood the charge before he nodded in acknowledgement. No plea was recorded.

He is accused of murdering 40-year-old Maizatulniza Othman, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, between 11am on July 29 and 1am on July 30 at the Cyberjaya Lake nearby.

When fixing a date for case mention, the accused, who was unrepresented, asked the interpreter for time to obtain a lawyer, upon which the court was told that his family will be informed of his need for a legal representative.

Judge Ayuni Izzaty Sulaiman then set September 14 as the next case mention date, without fixing bail.

MORE TO COME