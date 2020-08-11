Ahmad Faizal says Bersatu very much intact despite efforts to weaken party

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the press in Ipoh June 30, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 11 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) remains intact and is unaffected by any attempt to undermine its stability said deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the majority of members stood firm behind party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, despite there was an allegation of attempts to lure away its members to join the new party formed by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“At the same time, Bersatu will continue to step up efforts to attract new members throughout the country...the coming party election is also part of our efforts to strengthen the party,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Faizal also urged all party members to give their undivided support to Muhyiddin who is also the prime minister to ensure the success of the government’s efforts to protect the fate of the people and restore the country’s economy.

“This is the time for us to provide the best service to the people,” said Ahmad Faizal who is also the Perak Menteri Besar.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the action of certain members who quit the party did not affect its preparations for the meetings of Armada and Srikandi wings as well as the annual general assembly.

He said all party matters would go ahead as planned with the Armada and Srikandi divisional meetings would take place on Aug 15 and Aug 16 respectively while the party divisional meetings would begin on Aug 22.

The annual general assembly will take place on Sept 27 and the annual general assemblies for Armada as well as Srikandi are set to be held on Sept 26, said Mohd Redzuan who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions). — Bernama